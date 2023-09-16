How Landing Kinteba Prophesises Own Death

The death of Landing Kinteba on Friday, September 15th, 2023 has shocked Gambians to the bone.

For over four decades Landing Nasso better known as Landing Kinteba traveled everywhere in the Gambia and the subregion, singing his own composed songs. Landing eulogised Prophet Muhammad, Saints and even ordinary people.

Born in Bureng village in Eastern Jarra, Landing would be remembered for being humble, pious and loving everyone. He became one of the biggest ambassadors who tasked himself with promoting the Mandinka language and Jarra.

In the above video shot 16 years back, Landing was disclosing how would leave the world. He was going round shaking hands with his audience. That day left so many natives of Bureng emotional.

Ends