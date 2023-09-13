Gambia President Condemns Terror On Police

Gambian President has condemned the fatal terrorism attack on the police, assuring the grieving nation that his government will leave no stone unturned to arrest culprits of the cowardly act.

In a Security Council meeting on Wednesday President Adama Barrow said the police are using every tool to arrest the terrorist that fatally shot two Police Intervention Union officers at a traffic checkpoint at Sukuta late last night.

Police Constable Pateh Jallow and Sang J Gomez were pronounced dead upon arrival at Ndemban Clinic WPC Nancy Jallow who survived the shooting is believed to be in critical condition.

“ I am deeply saddened by the unprecedented act of terror meted out to our gallant men and women in uniform. It is unfortunate and undermines our efforts to maintain peace and security in the country.”

President Barrow has announced a million Dalasi bounty to anyone whose information lead to the arrest of the person who shot dead the two police officers.

