Gambian President Adama Barrow today visited the police officer hospitalised following a terror attack on her colleagues while mounting a checkpoint at the Sukuta-Jabang highway last night.

President Barrow had earlier paid his last redpect to costables Pateh Jallow and Sang Gomez at the mortuary at St. Francis Edward Small Hospital in Banjul. Constale Nancy Jallow survived the fatal attack.

President Barrow, who was ccompanied wounded by some cabinet Ministers and Security Chiefs, presented D100,000 to the injured officer.

Gambian leader had earlier told a Security Council meeting that he received the tragic newd with deep sadness. He said it was meant terrorise the police so as to undermine the peace and security of the country. Mr. Barrow said his government remains committed to maintaining peace and security.

Ends