Gambia Qualifies African Cup of Nations

The Gambia has once again booked its place in the African Cup of Nations in the earthquake-devastated Morocco. The country’s team, the Scorpions, qualified after coming from two goals behind and forced a 2-2 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.

The Scorpions scored their first goal through Yankuba Minteh in the 79th minute. This followed another goal by Muhamed Badamossi on the stroke of time. The Gambia and Mali have qualified for the Nations Cup in Cote d’ivoire in January 2024.

The Scorpions needed only a draw while the Congo must win to secure a place in Group G. The Marrakech encounter went ahead despite the powerful earthquake which killed some 2,100 people. The 6.8 magnitude quake forced both teams to evacuate their hotel rooms and sleep next to their respective hotel pools. Coaches of both teams said their players had been traumatised by the powerful quake. They didn’t understand why CAF did not cancel Sunday’s game.

The Gambia was forced to play all its African Cup of Nations qualifying matches abroad after the Confederation of African Football banned International matches until an upgrade of the Independence Stadium.

Congo scored its goals through Gaius Makouta and Silvere Ganyoula during first half.

The Gambia’s qualification is the second in its decades of football history. The West African nation caused several upsets before being eliminated by Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

