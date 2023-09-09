Chie Justice Attends Commonwealth Conference

Hon. Hassan B Jallow, the Chief Justice of The Gambia, arrived in London this morning to attend the Commonwealth Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association Conference 2023, which will be held in Cardiff City, Wales. The conference is scheduled to take place from the 10th to the 14th of September 2023 at Cardiff City Hall, and its theme this year is ‘Open Justice Today’.

Hon. Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Gambia High Court, Hon. Justice Awa Bah of the High Court, and Principal Magistrate Anna Mendy are accompanying the learned Gambian Chief Justice. The CMJA Conference aims to promote better understanding among judicial officers of all ranks and from all parts of the Commonwealth on judicial independence issues and explore the different approaches to those issues in various parts of the Commonwealth.

Furthermore, the conference aims to raise awareness among Judges and Magistrates of Commonwealth nations about international treaties and laws related to justice development and accessibility. It also seeks to explore how this body of law can be practically implemented. The conference also aims to facilitate networking among the Commonwealth Judges’ and Magistrates’ Association for judicial developments.

DHM Suntou Touray welcomed Hon. Hassan B Jallow, Chief Justice of the Gambia, and his delegation at Heathrow Airport in London. He was deputizing for H.E Dr Fatou Bensouda, High Commissioner of the Gambia in the UK, who was away on an engagement. Suntou Touray, who was accompanied by Protocol Officer Mama Conateh conveyed Her Excellency Dr. Fatou Bensouda’s pleasure in receiving the delegation. Hon Hassan B Jallow acknowledged the work of the High Commission and thanked them for their warm hospitality. The conference will expose the delegation to new and emerging developments in certain areas of legal jurisprudence and shared values within the Commonwealth.

Ends