Indian Pharmaceuticals on Trial for Allegedly Killing Over 300 Children in Gambia and Beyond



Landmark Trial Set to Open in coming October: Indian Pharmaceutical Company Faces Legal Action Over Tragic Deaths of 300 Children in Gambia, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan Due to Contaminated Medicines





Gambia is gearing up for a landmark trial set to open in October following the devastating deaths of 300 children across Gambia, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan due to contaminated cough syrups. The trial’s focus is on the tragic deaths of at least 70 Gambian children last year, attributed to medicines manufactured in India.





A presidential commission of inquiry revealed that four types of medicine produced by the Indian pharmaceutical company Maiden Pharmaceuticals contained dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, substances commonly found in antifreeze. These chemicals led to acute kidney failure in dozens of children and prompted an outcry from the international community.

The World Health Organization (WHO) flagged the syrups for containing “unacceptable” quantities of these toxic compounds, pushing for immediate and coordinated action to eliminate non-compliant and falsified medicines, especially those posing a threat like the contaminated cough syrups.





The Gambian government’s response was swift and comprehensive. In October 2022, the country recalled all cough and cold syrups in circulation, as well as products manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the source of the tainted syrups. The inquiry determined that these medicines had not been properly registered with the medicines control agency before importation, violating regulations.





The inquiry also highlighted the urgent need for a quality control laboratory to rigorously test all imported medicines. To enhance the nation’s healthcare system, the Health Minister proposed measures such as establishing a school of pharmacy at the university and tightening control over the distribution of medicines.





In addition to these measures, the Gambian government is exploring legal avenues to hold the Indian pharmaceutical laboratory accountable for their role in the crisis. India took significant action in response, closing down the Maiden Pharmaceuticals factory located in northern India in October 2022.

As the trial’s date approaches, the international community will be watching closely to see how justice unfolds for the children who tragically lost their lives due to substandard medicines. This trial not only seeks justice for the victims but also underscores the need for stringent quality control and oversight in the pharmaceutical industry to prevent such disasters in the future.



Courtesy of https://slguardian.org/indian-pharmaceuticals-on-trial-for-allegedly-killing-over-300-children-in-gambia-and-beyond/



