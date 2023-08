President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has made a startling revelation of how the NATO chased the 6-man delegation out of Libya. The delegation, which included the former South African President Jacob Zuma was not allowed to land in Libya, let alone broker peace between President Muammar Gaddafi and his opponents. It’s now clear who killed Gaddafi, destroyed Libya and left it in tatters. The video posted below is enough proof that NATO never wanted prevalence pf peace and stability in Libya.