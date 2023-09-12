A Reality Check for Junta Leaders of Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso Junta Leader

Captain Ibrahim Traore/ Reuters Image

It’s time for the Junta leaders of Burkina Faso to put up or shut up and go back to barracks. Why?

Because when they came to power they told their City scenery that they are they have taken over to deal with the Islamist Insurgency in the country and to improve the General Security situation of the country. For all intents and purposes and for all the so-called efforts that they said they have put into controlling this upsurge of Islamic violence in the country the numbers are showing us a different situation in the country since after the coup d’etats in the country. Numbers do not lie. Please check the numbers; check the data below:

1. Generally since 2015 to date, 16,000 people lost their lives in Burkina Faso to islamist violence in the country.

After the coup d’etats

2. 50 people died in Burkina Faso due to Islamist terrorist violence in April, 2023

3. 40 people died in Burkina Faso due to Islamist terrorist violence in early April, 2023

4.44 people died in Burkina Faso due to Islamist terrorist violence in mid April, 2023

5.14 people died in Burkina Faso due to Islamist terrorist violence in March, 2023

6.12 people died in Burkina Faso due to Islamist terrorist violence in March, 2023

5. 53 people died( including 17 soldiers and 16 volunteer civilian fighters alongside the army) in Burkina Faso due to Islamist terrorist violence on September 6th, 2023

Today, 40% of the Burkina Faso territory is under the Islamist Group of the Sahel (IGS) control. The IGS wants to carve out for themselves and islamist Enclave of the northern part of the Sahel taking a bit of a piece of each of the neighboring countries; Burkina FASO, Mali and Niger. The IGS themselves said that they like coup d’etas because it creates the necessary chaos and distraction which enables them to increase their recruitment numbers during the chaos that coup d’etats bring in a country. So, one can ask, what was the use of the military takeover if what they say as their reason for taking over is no longer a tangible reason for toppling a democratically elected government of the people, when the people of Burkina Faso cannot get security- a basic necessity in life, after the back to back coup d’etats that happened in Burkina Faso. So, where is the promise of the reconquering territory back from Islamist Group of the Sahel (IGS) that was lost to the terrorists during the previous democratically elected civilian government of Burkina Faso? President Ibrahim Traore need to stop the nice little sweet talks on air just like Yahya Jammeh and his junta leaders were telling the Gambian people that they were “Soldiers with a difference”. Talk, talk and talking does not do the job. The job gets done only when the rubber meets the road and then job gets done.

Now, the Burkina Faso junta leaders should either put up or shut up, pack up, and go back to barracks for that is where real professional soldiers belong.

By Manding Darboe in New York.

Ends