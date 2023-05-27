Gambia Making History

A little bit of more history for the Gambia. With the 2-2 between South Korea and Honduras, the Gambia is assured of finishing at least second in Group F, meaning we don’t need to negotiate our passage to the next round through a third place finish. This is the fourth time that we’ve participated at a World Cup at any level and it’s the first time, ever, that we’ve secured qualification into the knockout stages with a game to spare. In fact this is the second time that we’re qualifying for the knockout stages with both occasions coming at the U-20 level. We also played at the U-17 World Cup twice in 2005 and 2009 and on both occasions we were knocked out in the group stages.

Culled from GFF Facebook