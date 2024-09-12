US: Landmark Trial Against Gambian Accused of Torture

Michael Sang Correa, an alleged former member of a Gambian death squad known as “The Junglers,” will stand trial in a United States federal court in Denver on September 16, 2024, on charges of torture and conspiracy to commit torture. Ahead of the trial, Human Rights Watch released a question-and-answer document about the case and its broader legal implications.The trial, for alleged crimes committed in Gambia by a Gambian national, is possible because US law contains provisions permitting “universal jurisdiction.” Universal jurisdiction allows for the prosecution under certain circumstances of serious crimes under international law no matter where they were committed, and regardless of the nationality of the suspects or victims.This trial, only the third of its kind in the United States, reflects a global trend for victims of the most heinous crimes – including those committed during Yahya Jammeh’s brutal rule in Gambia between 1994 and 2017 – to access justice globally.“The first trial in the United States of serious crimes committed in Gambia offers hope for victims of Jammeh-era crimes awaiting justice,” said Michelle Reyes Milk, senior international justice counsel at Human Rights Watch. “US lawmakers should address the gaps in federal law so that US courts can play a larger role as part of global efforts to bring justice for atrocity crimes.”Issued by Human Rights WatchEnds