Let’s Remember Shyngle Nyassi

On October 7th 2013 the Gambia lost one of her illustrous sons in the person of Momodou Lamin Shyngle Nyassi, the former Campaign Manager of the opposition United Democratic Party. Mr. Nyassi died without completing his mission of freeing the Gambia from the clutches of Jammeh dictatorship. Shyngle Nyassi was fearless in his determination and strive to oust Yahya Jammeh from office through democratuc means. He had enjured the pains of merciless torture and beatings in the hands of state security agents. Mr. Nyassi who had not succumbed to threats said his only crime was supporting a Mandinka majority opposition party instead of Yahya Jammeh’s Jola-led ruling APRC. Until his last breath in New York City on October 7th 2013, Mr. Nyassi refused to sell his beliefs and values with anything. May the soul of Mr. Shyngle Nyassi rest in Eternal Peace.

In this chat posted below, Mr. Nyassi revealed a lot about himself.