Malian Junta Named Keita Special Advisor

Legendary Malian Singer Salif Keita/blackpast.org image

The leader of Mali’s military junta has appointed the country’s legendary Afropop singer as a special advisor. Salif Keita, 73, had earlier resigned from the junta’s transitional parliamentary council.





The appointment of the man popularly referred to as “the Golden Voice of Africa” was announced in a decree signed by Colonel Assimi Goita. Col. Goita ousted elected Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in 2020.





In a decree dated August 11, Col. Goita announced the appointment of five new special advisors. The decree, published on August 14, does not however give details of Salif Keita’s role.





Keita has been a strong support of the military junta, endorsed its calls for attainment of national sovereignty and supported the departure of UN peacekeeping troops in Mali.



