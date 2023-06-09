NPP Disowns Sweden Congress

The governing National People’s Party has disown ed the recent diaspora congress held in Sweden.
In a press release published below, the party’s diaspora wing described holders of the Sweden Congress as disgruntled members who boycotted the NPP’s legitimate Diaspora Congress on December 18th, 2022.
NPP Diaspora Executives Press release
The National People’s Party (NPP) Diaspora Chapter would like to register its utmost concern around the purported NPP Diaspora Congress in Sweden in which some Diaspora NPP supporters claim to have selected another Diaspora Executive Member
It could be recalled that the Umbrella NPP Diaspora conducted their Congress back in December 2022. This was done virtually under the auspices of the outgoing NPP Diaspora Chairman, Mr Lamin S. Demba. In that said Congress, the entire NPP Diaspora chapters participated across the globe and elected a decentralised Congress across all the regions of the NPP Diaspora. Mr Lamin Fadera was elected as the chairman of the NPP Diaspora.
It was disappointing that few Diaspora members decided to boycott that Congress on the grounds that they wanted the congress done in Sweden and a form of Musical Jamboree. Putting into account the African delegates might be disadvantaged due to visa restrictions and financial constraint reason, the outgoing Chairman outlined those potential restrictions to the members who are in Africa and indicated that there is a possibility the African delegates will be denied the chance to participate in the Congress. Upon consultations with the outgoing Executive, it was then unanimously agreed that Congress be done virtually. To everyone’s dismay, a few individuals who have not been cooperating with the outgoing Diaspora Executive Decisions decided to boycott the Congress.
Considering the above stated, it is not a surprise that the purported congress done in the name of the NPP Diaspora was confined to these very few people who boycotted the NPP Umbrella Diaspora Congress back in December 2022. We have confirmed that Demba SABALLY who attended the so-called congress was neither sent by the President as claimed by him, nor by the party to attend this so-called Congress in Sweden. Therefore the NPP Diaspora Umbrella will like to call on Demba Sally to desist from interfering into the NPP Diaspora matters, as it is NOT under his purview neither his responsibility at the NPP Executive level.
The National People’s Party (NPP) Diaspora Chapter would like all and sundry to know that this purported Congress in Sweden does not represent the NPP Diaspora Chapter but rather few individuals who are out to gain self-relevance in the name of NPP Diaspora. We therefore condemn this group hell bent on showing seeds of separation and discord within the NPP Diaspora. The umbrella NPP Diaspora Executives Elected back in December are tabled below.
|Name
|Position
|Country of Residence
|Country/chapterChairman/Chairperson
|Mr. Lamin Fadera
|DiasporaChairman
|United Kingdom
|Nyima Kinteh Vice Chairperson
|Mr. Ebrima Sillah
|Diaspora Vice Chairman
|Angola
|Mr. Ebrima Sillah
|Ms Nyima Kinteh
|Secretary
|United Kingdom
|(Vice Chairperson)UK Chapter
|Mr. Dawda Nasso
|1st Deputy Secretary
|Mauritania
|Modou Kanteh
|Mrs. Ya Ida Jallow
|2nd Deputy secretary
|Italy
|Salihu K Barrow
|Ms Assa Sillah
|Mobiliser
|France
|Assa Sillah
|Mr. Alhagie Kijera
|1st Deputy Mobiliser
|Spain
|Kitim Ceesay
|Mr. Ebrima Suso
|2nd Deputy Mobiliser
|Libya
|Ebrima Sillah
|Mr. Alagie Camara
|Treasurer
|United Kingdom
|Nyima Vice Chairperson
|Mr. Banumou Sillah
|1st Deputy Treasurer
|Nigeria
|Banumou Sillah
|Mr Basillah Ceesay
|2nd Deputy Treasurer
|Angola
|Ebrima Sillah
|Mrs Fatou Jambo
|Fundraiser
|Senegal
|Fatou Jambo
|Mrs Fanta Kanteh
|Deputy Fundraiser
|Italy
|Salihu K Barrow
|Mr Kitim Ceesay
|PRO
|Italy
|Kitim Ceesay
|Mr. AmadouSankareh
|Deputy PRO
|Holland
|Amadou Sankareh
|Mr. Foday Manjang
|Auditor
|France
|Assa Sillah
|Mr. Ousman Bojang
|1st Deputy Auditor
|United Kingdom
|Nyima Vice chairperson
|Mr. Bawore Kalonga
|2nd Deputy Auditor
|Siere Leone
|Bawore Kalonga
|Mr. Yaya Dampha
|Media & Com.
|Sweden
|Mr. Amadou Sankareh
|1st Deputy Media & Com.
|Holland
|Amadou Sankareh
|Mr. Alagie Barrow
|2nd Deputy Media & Com.
|Italy
|Salihu K Barrow
|Mr. Muhammed Jafuneh
|3rd Deputy Media & Com.
|Italy
|Salihu K Barrow
|Mr. Salihu K Barrow
|Head of Operations
|Italy
|Salihu K Barrow
|Mr. Musa Drammeh
|1st Deputy Head of Operations Manager
|Senegal
|Fatou Jambo
|Mr. Lamin Demba
|2nd Deputy Operations Manager
|Ebou Bah A.K.A Sering Thiapathiol
|Youth Co-ordinator
|United States
|Mr. Jimmeh Magaraga
|Co-ordinator For Asia
|South Korea
|Jimmeh Magaraga
|Mr. Abdoulie K Jawara
|Campaign Manager
|Germany
|Mr. Modou Kanteh
|1st Deputy Campaign Manager
|Mauritania
|Modou Kanteh
|Mr. Alkali Jawla
|2nd Deputy Campaign Manager
|France
|Assa Sillah
|Baba Fatty
|Advisory
|Italy
|Salihu K Barrow
|Mr. Yusupha Samura
|Advisory
|Guinea Bissau
|Ousman Sonko
|Mrs. Mariama Jammeh
|Advisory
|Sweden
|Mariama Jammeh
|Mrs. Mariama Ceesay
|Advisory
|Sweden
|Mr. Abdul Karim Sinera
|Advisory
|Mozambique
|Abdul Karim Sinera
|Mr. Amadou Drammeh
|Advisory
|Togo
|Amadou Drammeh
|Mrs. Bakoto Janneh
|Advisory
|United States
|Mr. Solomon Demba
|Barrister & Legal Adviser
|United Kingdom
By Mr Kitim Ceesay PRO NPP DIASPORA
Mr. Yaya Dampha Head of Media and Communications.
|Contacts
|TELEPHONE UK
|TELEPHONE
|+447930451613
|+22232776490
|NPP.Diasporaexecutive@gmail.com
|@npp_diaspora1