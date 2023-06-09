NPP Disowns Sweden Congress

The governing National People’s Party has disown ed the recent diaspora congress held in Sweden.

In a press release published below, the party’s diaspora wing described holders of the Sweden Congress as disgruntled members who boycotted the NPP’s legitimate Diaspora Congress on December 18th, 2022.

NPP Diaspora Executives Press release

The National People’s Party (NPP) Diaspora Chapter would like to register its utmost concern around the purported NPP Diaspora Congress in Sweden in which some Diaspora NPP supporters claim to have selected another Diaspora Executive Member

It could be recalled that the Umbrella NPP Diaspora conducted their Congress back in December 2022. This was done virtually under the auspices of the outgoing NPP Diaspora Chairman, Mr Lamin S. Demba. In that said Congress, the entire NPP Diaspora chapters participated across the globe and elected a decentralised Congress across all the regions of the NPP Diaspora. Mr Lamin Fadera was elected as the chairman of the NPP Diaspora.

It was disappointing that few Diaspora members decided to boycott that Congress on the grounds that they wanted the congress done in Sweden and a form of Musical Jamboree. Putting into account the African delegates might be disadvantaged due to visa restrictions and financial constraint reason, the outgoing Chairman outlined those potential restrictions to the members who are in Africa and indicated that there is a possibility the African delegates will be denied the chance to participate in the Congress. Upon consultations with the outgoing Executive, it was then unanimously agreed that Congress be done virtually. To everyone’s dismay, a few individuals who have not been cooperating with the outgoing Diaspora Executive Decisions decided to boycott the Congress.

Considering the above stated, it is not a surprise that the purported congress done in the name of the NPP Diaspora was confined to these very few people who boycotted the NPP Umbrella Diaspora Congress back in December 2022. We have confirmed that Demba SABALLY who attended the so-called congress was neither sent by the President as claimed by him, nor by the party to attend this so-called Congress in Sweden. Therefore the NPP Diaspora Umbrella will like to call on Demba Sally to desist from interfering into the NPP Diaspora matters, as it is NOT under his purview neither his responsibility at the NPP Executive level.

The National People’s Party (NPP) Diaspora Chapter would like all and sundry to know that this purported Congress in Sweden does not represent the NPP Diaspora Chapter but rather few individuals who are out to gain self-relevance in the name of NPP Diaspora. We therefore condemn this group hell bent on showing seeds of separation and discord within the NPP Diaspora. The umbrella NPP Diaspora Executives Elected back in December are tabled below.

Name Position Country of Residence Country/chapterChairman/Chairperson Mr. Lamin Fadera DiasporaChairman United Kingdom Nyima Kinteh Vice Chairperson Mr. Ebrima Sillah Diaspora Vice Chairman Angola Mr. Ebrima Sillah Ms Nyima Kinteh Secretary United Kingdom (Vice Chairperson)UK Chapter Mr. Dawda Nasso 1st Deputy Secretary Mauritania Modou Kanteh Mrs. Ya Ida Jallow 2nd Deputy secretary Italy Salihu K Barrow Ms Assa Sillah Mobiliser France Assa Sillah Mr. Alhagie Kijera 1st Deputy Mobiliser Spain Kitim Ceesay

Mr. Ebrima Suso 2nd Deputy Mobiliser Libya Ebrima Sillah Mr. Alagie Camara Treasurer United Kingdom Nyima Vice Chairperson Mr. Banumou Sillah 1st Deputy Treasurer Nigeria Banumou Sillah Mr Basillah Ceesay 2nd Deputy Treasurer Angola Ebrima Sillah Mrs Fatou Jambo Fundraiser Senegal Fatou Jambo Mrs Fanta Kanteh Deputy Fundraiser Italy Salihu K Barrow Mr Kitim Ceesay PRO Italy Kitim Ceesay Mr. AmadouSankareh Deputy PRO Holland Amadou Sankareh Mr. Foday Manjang Auditor France Assa Sillah Mr. Ousman Bojang 1st Deputy Auditor United Kingdom Nyima Vice chairperson Mr. Bawore Kalonga 2nd Deputy Auditor Siere Leone Bawore Kalonga Mr. Yaya Dampha Media & Com. Sweden Mr. Amadou Sankareh 1st Deputy Media & Com. Holland Amadou Sankareh Mr. Alagie Barrow 2nd Deputy Media & Com. Italy Salihu K Barrow Mr. Muhammed Jafuneh 3rd Deputy Media & Com. Italy Salihu K Barrow Mr. Salihu K Barrow Head of Operations Italy Salihu K Barrow Mr. Musa Drammeh 1st Deputy Head of Operations Manager Senegal Fatou Jambo Mr. Lamin Demba 2nd Deputy Operations Manager Ebou Bah A.K.A Sering Thiapathiol Youth Co-ordinator United States Mr. Jimmeh Magaraga Co-ordinator For Asia South Korea Jimmeh Magaraga Mr. Abdoulie K Jawara Campaign Manager Germany Mr. Modou Kanteh 1st Deputy Campaign Manager Mauritania Modou Kanteh Mr. Alkali Jawla 2nd Deputy Campaign Manager France Assa Sillah Baba Fatty Advisory Italy Salihu K Barrow Mr. Yusupha Samura Advisory Guinea Bissau Ousman Sonko Mrs. Mariama Jammeh Advisory Sweden Mariama Jammeh Mrs. Mariama Ceesay Advisory Sweden Mr. Abdul Karim Sinera Advisory Mozambique Abdul Karim Sinera Mr. Amadou Drammeh Advisory Togo Amadou Drammeh Mrs. Bakoto Janneh Advisory United States Mr. Solomon Demba Barrister & Legal Adviser United Kingdom

By Mr Kitim Ceesay PRO NPP DIASPORA

Mr. Yaya Dampha Head of Media and Communications.