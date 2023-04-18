Gambians In Sudan Are Safe

The Government of The Gambia notes with serious concern the ongoing developments in the Sudan leading to the deterioration of the security situation and eruption of fighting in the country between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Considering these unfortunate developments, The Gambia calls for an immediate ceasefire, cessation of hostilities and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor for the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to victims and the affected civilian population. The Government of The Gambia further urges all the parties to the conflict to engage in inclusive political dialogue to address their grievances as well as commit to securing a peaceful and durable resolution of the conflict.

As a member of the African Union Peace and Security Council and a friend of the Sudan, The Gambia will continue to intensify its efforts within multilateral, regional and bilateral arrangements and frameworks to secure lasting peace in the Sudan.

Regarding the situation of Gambians, the Government hereby informs the general public that, so far, no incident affecting Gambian nationals have been recorded and that all the 58 recorded Gambian students in the country are currently safe.

Information available to the Ministry indicates that, the 58 Gambian students are currently living in 3 different hostels within their University premises and the five female students among them have been temporarily moved to a safer location within the University premises.

The public is hereby reassured that, the Government, is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of its citizens and all Gambian students and nationals in the Sudan are advised to stay calm and remain indoors as well as follow safety guidelines issued by the authorities in the Sudan.

The Government of The Gambia is monitoring the situation and all Gambians in Sudan are advised to remain in touch with the Ministry and its Missions abroad through the same contact numbers currently being used to communicate.

Families of the stranded loved ones are also urged to remain calm as Government undertakes the necessary steps to assist its nationals within the conflict zone in the Sudan.

Issued by government of The Gambia