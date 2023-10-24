Ansarudeen Fraternity Chief Visits Gambia High Commissioner

Imam Bai Ebrima Cham, Chief Executive of Ansarudeen Fraternity paid a courtesy call on H.E Dr Fatou Bensouda, High Commissioner of the Gambia in U.K . Sheikh Bai Cham was accompanied by Mr. Ebrahim Nyass and Aji Suma Secka to present a special letter of invitation for their 27th years of Gamo by the fraternity in the United Kingdom.

Sheikh Bai Cham and his delegation presented a framed ornament and decorative mat to Her Excellency and reiterated the group’s promise to work closely with the Mission. Sheikh Cham said His work in religious and community affairs is to ‘unite African community and create a good and brotherly relation between the Gambia and other African countries such as Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, etc. through their activities and fraternity.” The Ansarudeen fraternity engages in inculcating good ethics in the younger generation and also imbues the values of spirituality.

He went on to state that, “the High Commissioner can expect his support and collaboration to help the Mission achieve its goals.” Bai Cham finally thanked his delegation for their support and commitment and equally commended the High Commissioner for her open-door policy.

On her part, H.E Dr Fatou Bensouda commended Sheikh Bai Cham and his delegation for the special courtesy visit and invitation. She equally reiterates that “her doors are open to meet and discuss with Gambians on every issue of national importance.” She will continue to maintain an open-door policy. Her Excellency emphasised that “it is the duty of the older generation to lay a concrete foundation for the betterment of the future generation.”

Gambians according to H.E Bensouda should be ‘one family and close ranks, work together and be each other’s keeper.” She confirms to Imam Ebrima Bai Cham that, she will God-Willing grace the occasion.

The GAMO will take place on the 28th of October 2023 at 139 Ormside Street, SE15 1TF.

